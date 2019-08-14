Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $348,080; Partner Investment Management LP Maintains Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 4,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 411,861 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, down from 416,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 7.00M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 31,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 2.44 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,848 shares to 9,229 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.16 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 475,190 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 1.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 43,962 shares. National Insur Company Tx stated it has 139,990 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company has 0.95% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9.21 million shares. Hap Trading Limited invested in 0.13% or 18,192 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.17% or 146,771 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 22,446 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 764,747 shares. Moreover, Bennicas And Inc has 1.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 70,047 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Com holds 0.97% or 36,685 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton holds 25,482 shares. S R Schill & Associate accumulated 2,914 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hwg Holding Lp stated it has 250 shares.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 790 shares to 610 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,978 shares, and cut its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc.