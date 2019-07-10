Zacks Investment Management Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $8.66 Million as Share Value Declined; Centurylink Com (CTL) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Raised Holding by $1.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 206,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.34M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 12.99M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 115,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 558,691 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 443,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 5.74M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Sangamo and Pfizer Report Positive Results for Hemophilia A Study – Stockhouse” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Will Sangamo and Pfizerâ€™s Hemophilia Gene Therapy Keep Building Momentum? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Faces a High Hurdle This Friday to Appear Competitive with Sarepta (SRPT) – Cantor – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.90 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, January 16. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

