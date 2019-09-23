Zacks Investment Management Has Cut Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $18.00 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Corsair Capital Management LP Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 20,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 284,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47 million, down from 304,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 360,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 366,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M..

