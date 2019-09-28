Zacks Investment Management Has Boosted Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Position; Severn Bancorp Has 4.33 Sentiment

Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) investors sentiment increased to 4.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.19, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 13 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 3 reduced and sold their stock positions in Severn Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.76 million shares, up from 2.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Severn Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Zacks Investment Management increased Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) stake by 63.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 14,660 shares as Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 37,633 shares with $2.68 million value, up from 22,973 last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc now has $4.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 130,389 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8600 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 6.72% above currents $76.21 stock price. Clean Harbors had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Needham.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has 0.03% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 6,024 shares. 4,474 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 34,506 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 83,034 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,680 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 8 shares. Victory stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 7,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Fil Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 5,813 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 71,425 shares.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 17,849 shares to 86,056 valued at $14.96M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Atkore Intl Group Inc stake by 26,840 shares and now owns 42,830 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was reduced too.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services and products in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company has market cap of $101.71 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; land loans for the development of residential subdivisions and loans on unimproved lots; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 127,930 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.33% invested in the company for 302,342 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.33% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 13,729 shares.

