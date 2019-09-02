Zacks Investment Management Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $1.57 Million; Stock Value Rose; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $530,550 as Share Price Declined

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 11,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 137,913 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 126,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.56. About 155,853 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 143,116 shares to 228,146 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Co Oh has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc accumulated 50,542 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Polar Llp has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Quantbot Technology LP has 0.05% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.24% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Raymond James Serv Advsr reported 14,411 shares stake. Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Eaton Vance invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 9,645 were accumulated by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Price T Rowe Md owns 529,893 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 452,917 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi invested 1.2% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 119,947 shares. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $31.25M for 50.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,020 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $77.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,696 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.