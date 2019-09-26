Zacks Investment Management Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $2.61 Million; Market Value Rose; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Market Value Rose While Gamco Investors Et Al Cut Stake by $2.45 Million

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 81,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.29 million, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 754,405 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 4,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 12,233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, down from 17,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $545.01. About 795,650 shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int (XLF) by 370,663 shares to 394,663 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 22,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Multi (NASDAQ:LABL).

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TDS and US Cellular to release first quarter operating results on May 2, 2019 and host conference call on May 3, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TDS Telecom +3.3% amid profit growth in wireline, cellular – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TDS Nominates Wade Oosterman for Election to Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TDS reports second quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34 million for 28.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co has 815,371 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 415,587 are owned by Principal Financial Grp. Gabelli & Investment Advisers Incorporated invested in 19,900 shares. Private Mgmt Grp invested in 0.99% or 636,692 shares. 63,463 are owned by Stifel Corp. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 412,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie, Australia-based fund reported 3,704 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Centurylink Inv holds 0.38% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 32,281 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Bartlett And Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 6,875 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 16,558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 773,375 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,721 shares to 785,507 shares, valued at $42.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 57.73 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.