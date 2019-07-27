Zacks Investment Management Decreased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $514,191; Sadoff Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $307,017

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 5,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 770,619 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, down from 775,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.36M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 14/05/2018 – Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt Research Incorporated holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66,000 shares. 3.26M were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,000 shares. Washington Savings Bank has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.38 million shares. Shelton Mgmt invested in 10,690 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) stated it has 50,573 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors accumulated 2.47 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cleararc Capital Inc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Franklin Street Nc invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natixis Lp reported 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Whittier Tru Com reported 141,945 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Com accumulated 2.05M shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 23,283 shares. Cardinal Cap Management, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 175,719 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited reported 99,940 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt accumulated 32,342 shares. Continental Advsrs holds 2.11% or 44,766 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp owns 76,745 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 93,995 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allstate owns 253,087 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Consolidated Gp Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 42,992 shares. First Bank Of Omaha owns 297,152 shares. Quantum Cap has 4,044 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability accumulated 624,199 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Murphy Mgmt Incorporated reported 99,598 shares stake. The California-based Eqis Capital has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).