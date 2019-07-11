Zacks Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $2.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 20,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,614 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 77,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.59. About 2.21M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 67.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 33,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 50,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 2.21M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. The insider DELAGI R GREGORY sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37 million. $922,762 worth of stock was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 6 PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,000 shares. 9,270 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $936,455 were sold by Flessner Kyle M. 14,749 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 4,075 shares worth $418,992 on Friday, January 25.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 68,231 shares to 2,930 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 9,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,640 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 448 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sarasin And Prtn Llp holds 1.06% or 517,905 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 676 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 641 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,080 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 438,701 shares in its portfolio. 7,106 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Ca. 4,193 are owned by Dorsey And Whitney Co Lc. Blackrock Inc reported 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Trustco Natl Bank N Y owns 11,475 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.06% or 56,200 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 43,517 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc accumulated 20,923 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.04% or 1,210 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fiduciary Company reported 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co reported 2,736 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 12,472 shares. Westwood Holdings has 1.26M shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 38,129 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 10,054 shares. Hightower Lta reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 12,281 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rockland has invested 1.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Limited has 2.35% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.09 million shares. Boys Arnold And reported 0.13% stake.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.30 million for 25.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,517 shares to 50,355 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.