Zacks Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Dish Network (DISH); Country Trust Bank Increased Its Holding in Visa Common (V) as Share Price Rose

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 56,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 1.51M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc Common (V) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 252,764 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48 million, up from 208,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 446,893 shares to 478 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Healthcare Sector Etf (XLV) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,450 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. Common (NYSE:CAT).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turning Pt Brands Inc by 46,315 shares to 32,941 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 17,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.82 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W had bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million on Monday, August 5. Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

