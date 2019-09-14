Zacks Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Arrow Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) by $314,650 as Share Price Rose

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 10,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.62M, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1.60M shares traded or 118.12% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24 million for 17.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company owns 316,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory holds 1.53% or 5.26M shares. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com reported 16,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Tru Services Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 18,713 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 121,428 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Communication reported 405,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 182,551 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rr Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.72M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 28,371 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 706,442 shares. 55,544 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Mngmt.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy Preferred: A 9.2% Yield With Low Balance Sheet Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy to buy water pipeline, disposal system for $890M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer Close Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.56% or 103,836 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 107,866 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 327,555 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 2,482 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 44,715 shares. Next Financial stated it has 35,449 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Savant Cap Limited Liability has 35,053 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 369,043 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 79,733 shares. 105,027 were accumulated by Lincluden Management Limited. 157,140 are held by Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc. Pictet North America Advsr stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 4,458 shares to 7,361 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,629 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).