Zacks Investment Management Boosted Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $365,446 as Market Value Rose; Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Has Upped by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 2,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 15,842 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $181.9. About 608,276 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $195.63. About 529,753 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.54% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Martin Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested 3.67% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peoples Financial Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,415 shares. Martin Currie has 87,992 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Notis holds 0.76% or 8,954 shares. Grand Jean Management has 0.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,556 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.53% stake. Cypress Cap Gru reported 47,226 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 76,710 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc World Mkts has 0.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 154,513 shares. Cambridge Inc reported 0.93% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 605,184 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares to 323,646 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,731 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 9,134 shares to 109,640 shares, valued at $46.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,195 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).