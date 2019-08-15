Yy (YY) Valuation Declined While Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut by $9.32 Million Its Holding; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lifted International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $729,675

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,075 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 5.01M shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 2.04M shares traded or 70.96% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professionals stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sandhill Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 109,394 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 61,507 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Company accumulated 89,295 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Homrich And Berg accumulated 0.07% or 9,534 shares. 228,999 are owned by Voloridge Invest Limited Company. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 4,494 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com stated it has 68,750 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Washington Trust holds 16,405 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.63% or 19,099 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regal Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Apriem holds 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,303 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 26,504 shares to 25,750 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,769 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).