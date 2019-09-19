Yy (YY) Stock Price Declined While Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $10.30 Million; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 330.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,308 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.27. About 714,508 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 216,000 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $96.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 13,434 shares to 7,214 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 14,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,918 shares, and cut its stake in 1A Etf.