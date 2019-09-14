Yy (YY) Stock Price Declined While Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Cut by $10.30 Million Its Position; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding in Jpmorgan (JPM) by $474,303

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 569,122 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 57,656 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 53,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 162,815 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. New Vernon Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.94% or 4,253 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 15,191 are owned by Smith Moore &. Stonehearth Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% stake. Omers Administration holds 4.54 million shares or 5.35% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L reported 1.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.60M were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. The California-based Windward Mgmt Ca has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Ny holds 0.16% or 15,762 shares in its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.7% or 717,360 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 38,676 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York owns 319,446 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust reported 1.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ally Fin has invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,732 shares to 62,274 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,302 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman (NYSE:GS).

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 456,600 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $52.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.