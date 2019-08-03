Yy (YY) Stock Declined While Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Position by $1.79 Million; Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $631,154 as Valuation Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 140,237 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 147,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.47M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 21,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18M, down from 309,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 99,300 shares to 939,200 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 89,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 225,000 were accumulated by Hitchwood Capital Mgmt L P. 5,049 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 15,600 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp invested 0.61% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Business has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.91% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 78,333 shares. 4,857 were reported by Johnson Fincl Gru Incorporated. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,750 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 39,274 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.12 million shares stake. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated owns 816,860 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.58% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sei Investments has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 159,160 shares to 622,953 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 302,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

