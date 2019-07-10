Yy (YY) Stock Declined While All-Stars Investment LTD Decreased Its Position by $13.02 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 580,854 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 58,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.53 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 5.70M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peak Asset Limited Liability Co reported 5,905 shares. 48,531 are held by Wade G W. Cubic Asset Llc has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First In reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 32,960 were accumulated by Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parsec reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Ser Advisors stated it has 3.38M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Limited invested 3.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 5,710 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.26% or 35,714 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 398,952 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,385 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd owns 1.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,620 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,890 shares to 101,398 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 88,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,800 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

