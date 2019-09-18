Yy (YY) Stake Raised by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc; Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Boosted Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 156.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 1.81 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 417,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 274,524 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 31,002 shares to 532,781 shares, valued at $25.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 55,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,333 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

