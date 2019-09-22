Yy (YY) Shares Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Position by $3.81 Million; As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shares Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.86 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 22,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 67,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, down from 90,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 99,767 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 155,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.11M shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) by 751,217 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $61.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 817,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY Inc. Prices Offering of US$850 Million Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Egypt’s August inflation rate falls to 7.5% y/y, lowest in years – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YY July 26th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 26.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $13.28M for 17.51 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Did NV5 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVEE) 8.6% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 lands NYC infrastructure contracts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 29,017 shares to 49,809 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 22,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

