Yy (YY) Shareholder Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted Its Position by $16.13 Million; United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined While Wilen Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $880,080

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 68,899 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 72,684 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc accumulated 364,348 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Communications has 0.15% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,389 shares. Hilltop accumulated 0.07% or 2,821 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 6,893 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1.32 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Argent Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,857 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rdl Fincl has invested 0.84% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pointstate Lp accumulated 490,277 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.02% or 22,104 shares. North Star Investment Management invested in 0% or 155 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 8.38M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pennsylvania accumulated 4,705 shares.

