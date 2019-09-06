Yy (YY) Shareholder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Raised Its Position; Hershey Company (HSY) Shareholder Headinvest Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 204,216 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 3,100 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $159.85. About 353,562 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 12,743 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 6,954 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 126,659 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% stake. Brinker owns 18,310 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Company owns 29 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn has invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com accumulated 6,994 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.13% or 757,369 shares. Parthenon Ltd Co owns 2,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 164,153 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 72,922 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 3,100 shares. Hwg Holdg LP holds 0% or 24 shares.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $331.52 million for 24.98 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.