Yy (YY) Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increased Its Stake by $2.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dowling & Yahnke Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $316,114; Market Valuation Declined

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 833,959 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 1,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,086 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, up from 3,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 9.56M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

