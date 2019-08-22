Yy (YY) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.32 Million; Steinberg Asset Management Raised Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position by $774,330

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 877,423 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 551,284 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $108.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 895,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares to 1,407 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 26,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,235 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).