Yy (YY) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Holds Stake in Netapp (NTAP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 123,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.10 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 115.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 88,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, up from 76,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP)

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Expect SPGP Will Reach $64 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSP, NTAP, ANET, SWKS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 952,460 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.3% or 2.62 million shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 38,474 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fdx Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,282 shares. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 0.09% or 233,709 shares. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 5,984 shares. Jensen Investment Management holds 13,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Oak Associate Ltd Oh accumulated 1.32% or 311,040 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 453,215 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 261,200 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 89,465 shares. Bartlett And reported 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 32,781 shares to 11,342 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 14,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,900 shares to 48,630 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TSX futures edge lower on trade war worries – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SYNNEX (SNX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rite Aid (RAD) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/19/2019: YY,VIA,VIAB,ENR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16M for 10.23 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.