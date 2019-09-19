Yy (YY) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Stake by $3.18 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Viking Fund Management Cut Position

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $761,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 3.89M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 46,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 303,148 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.13M, up from 257,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 510,613 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 6,000 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 121,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,178 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China’s industrial profits grow 2.6% y/y in July – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes YY a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VMware (VMW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Grow Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Q3 Earnings Improve Y/Y, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hedgeye tabs YY Best Idea Long; NetEase Best Idea Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Telecom Stock Roundup: Qualcomm Wins Legal Stay, Sprint’s 5G Expansion & More – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Qualcomm Stock Can Go Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Completes $3B Deal For RF360 Holdings – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt holds 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 2,838 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora owns 34,743 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Jag Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.9% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,635 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 74 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.2% or 481,235 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net owns 192 shares. Choate invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Next Inc has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Allstate invested in 68,038 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Caprock Grp holds 11,893 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.11% or 26,515 shares in its portfolio. 131,102 were reported by Stratos Wealth Limited. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07% or 79,297 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.62 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.