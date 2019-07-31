Yy (YY) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Cut Its Western Un Co (WU) Holding by $1.05 Million; Stock Rose

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 58,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,451 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 163,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 5.17 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 1.06 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17 million for 9.74 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

