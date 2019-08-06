Yy (YY) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $356,900 as Share Value Declined; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Raised Stake in Accenture Ireland (ACN) as Market Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 22,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 1.46M shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Accenture Ireland (ACN) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 21,167 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 39,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Accenture Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $7.46 during the last trading session, reaching $185.55. About 2.32M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture: The New CEO Is Starting Out With A Pretty ‘Sweet’ Hand – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture to Support Brandix Accelerate Journey to â€œFuture-Readyâ€ Its Operations – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Illumina Issues a Warning, Colgate-Palmolive Makes an Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,234 shares to 444,418 shares, valued at $71.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 51,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,716 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).