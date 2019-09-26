Yy (YY) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Boosted Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $1.53 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 309.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 7,758 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 1,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $269.72. About 389,970 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 20,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 13,339 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $930,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 275,438 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,294 shares to 27,038 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,935 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt reported 2.21% stake. Eagle Management Ltd Liability reported 3.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 27,599 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,980 shares. 220 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Savant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Enterprise Financial Service has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 228,021 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 13,406 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 29,171 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 36,972 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.1% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 421,242 shares. Comgest Glob Sas owns 2.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 354,876 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 13,200 shares to 31,800 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.