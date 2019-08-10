Yy (YY) Shareholder Bamco Has Boosted Holding by $5.89 Million as Share Price Declined; Capital Returns Management Increases Stake in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC)

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 70,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 541,811 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.52 million, up from 471,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.49 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 250,000 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $121.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 196,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 896,981 shares. Peoples Corporation owns 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Commerce accumulated 37,567 shares. Andra Ap reported 90,000 shares. 100,075 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 58,881 shares stake. Scotia Incorporated has 25,483 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0.02% or 133,628 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 6,693 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.62% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 294,058 are held by Natl Pension Service. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0.01% or 18,874 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has 5,713 shares.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 105,394 shares to 219,167 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,718 shares, and cut its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman.