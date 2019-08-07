Yy (YY) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $7.23 Million; Encana (ECA) Market Value Declined While Dsam Partners Llp Boosted by $700,000 Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 28.01M shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 86.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 86,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 13,901 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 1.86M shares traded or 63.93% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15M for 8.18 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

