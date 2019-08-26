Yy (YY) Shareholder All-Stars Investment LTD Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined; Aspiriant Has Upped Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.21 Million

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 445,476 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 8.30M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 407,406 shares to 509,485 shares, valued at $56.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).