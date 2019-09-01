Yy (YY) Shareholder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Cut Position by $13.02 Million; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trust Communication Of Virginia Va holds 104,929 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc reported 0.21% stake. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 5,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 564,992 shares. Stifel Corp has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.29M shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Asset owns 133,212 shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 1.3% or 107,682 shares. Harris Assoc LP reported 2,000 shares. Altfest L J holds 0.17% or 1,737 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 23,242 shares. Blair William And Il reported 498,993 shares. Ironwood Lc accumulated 538 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aimz Invest Advsr Lc owns 2,196 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares to 40,757 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

