Yy (YY) Share Value Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Boosted Holding; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Continues to Hold Stake in Republic Services (RSG)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 231,587 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,820 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 158,693 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 349 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,058 shares. Argent has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 110 shares. Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 27,664 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Verition Fund accumulated 25,344 shares. 1,415 were reported by Lenox Wealth. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 22,847 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 57,631 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc stated it has 468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 295 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 18,719 shares in its portfolio. First Corp In has invested 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $44.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,603 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).