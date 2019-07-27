Yy (YY) Share Price Declined While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Increased Stake; American Airls Group (AAL) Stake Lifted by Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88 million shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.

