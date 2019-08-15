Yy (YY) Share Price Declined While Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Its Holding; Oak Associates LTD Has Decreased Amdocs Limited (DOX) Holding by $558,036

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 736,468 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 154,373 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 164,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 308,158 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares to 93,365 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

