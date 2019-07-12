Yy (YY) Position Maintained by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd; Horizon Investment Services Stake in Ciena (CIEN) Has Increased by $522,773 as Shares Declined

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 2.87M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 780,310 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp owns 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2,843 shares. D E Shaw & holds 780,238 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 15,813 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 2.92 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 36,079 shares or 0.07% of the stock. American Century Companies has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 392,881 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.62 million shares. Shelton Cap, a California-based fund reported 377 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ftb Advisors reported 318 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 5,587 shares. Asset Management accumulated 29,585 shares. Mesirow Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,070 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 48,164 shares.