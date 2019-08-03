Yy (YY) Position Maintained by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc; Vmware (VMW) Shares Declined While Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowered Position by $409,500

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 26,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 110,369 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, up from 83,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 4,045 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 47,782 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 98,001 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 29,332 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability stated it has 15,000 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.17% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Altfest L J & reported 0.19% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 5,770 shares. Godsey & Gibb holds 2.95% or 107,750 shares in its portfolio. 6,874 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Huntington Financial Bank owns 286 shares. Harvest Management Limited Liability invested 0.37% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Marshall Wace Llp owns 52,477 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,320 shares to 120,190 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 35.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33,865 shares to 63,865 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,312 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY or TME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CNO Financial’s (CNO) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MEDNAX’s (MD) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Decrease Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qorvo (QRVO) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Orders Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.