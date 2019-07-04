Yy (YY) Position Has Raised by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd; Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 838,023 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 280,256 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs has 89,881 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management has 438,534 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 33,523 shares. Proshare Advsr reported 8,639 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 42,170 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% or 511,057 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 8,375 shares. 11,406 were reported by Yorktown Mgmt & Com. Kennedy Capital Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 124,997 shares. 45,827 were reported by Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx. Millennium Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 33,090 shares. Northern holds 729,065 shares. Walthausen And Co Limited Company holds 160,859 shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

