Yy (YY) Market Value Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $2.10 Million Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted Stake by $749,056

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 1.42 million shares traded or 27.43% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 5,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 17,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 2.77 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Mny Express In.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) May Volume Declines Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Digital Turbine (APPS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tiffany (TIF) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gold rises ahead Trump-Xi meeting; set to post 6th weekly gain – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger’s (KR) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson – Experiencing Buyer’s Remorse – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,546 shares to 6,654 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 28,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,051 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Inv stated it has 10,806 shares. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 60,020 shares. Perritt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 4.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yorktown Management And Rech invested in 8,400 shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Ohio-based Opus Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kames Public Ltd Company holds 717,716 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Family Firm Inc owns 5,469 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 4.06% or 258,837 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc has 2.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.09M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 109,251 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 102,576 shares. 877,578 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Lbmc Advisors Llc stated it has 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).