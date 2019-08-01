Yy (YY) Holding Raised by Ward Ferry Management Ltd; As Nisource (NI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 387,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.11M, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 1.64 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI)

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 494,065 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 71,500 shares to 261,800 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,249 shares, and cut its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp.