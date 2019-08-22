Yy (YY) Holding Held by Ward Ferry Management Ltd; As Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $168.55. About 266,405 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 237,664 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

