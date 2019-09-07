Yy (YY) Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; Store Cap (STOR) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Has Increased Stake by $433,554

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 13,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 303,119 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 289,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.43 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 41,030 shares to 22,495 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core (IJH) by 42,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,506 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 64,934 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 63,109 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 0.12% or 1,011 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 852,361 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 100,000 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated owns 11.26 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 135,188 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 104,848 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 3,221 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 83,960 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 163,476 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Art Van buildings in Livonia, Shelby Township, Howell listed for sale – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cloudera’s (CLDR) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProAssurance (PRA) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Tumble Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : CDK, MYGN, TLRY, YY, HUYA, CPLG, FTSV, DZSI, CRMD, AXU, DYAI, METC – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Guess? (GES) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y, View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.