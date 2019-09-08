Yy (YY) Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Boosted Holding by $2.38 Million; Academy Capital Management Boosted Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $6.36 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video)

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “India’s GDP growth slows to 5.0% y/y, more stimulus expected – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ubiquiti (UBNT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Phibro’s (PAHC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife (MFC) Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Solid Asia Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prudential Financial invested in 2.34% or 7.38 million shares. Cape Ann Bank accumulated 12,872 shares. Highland Cap Lc reported 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Icon Advisers Co holds 0.6% or 31,230 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Com reported 324,701 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Co stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 99,105 were reported by North Star Invest Management. Kessler Gru Limited reported 19,069 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bartlett Lc has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Bennicas & Incorporated has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,209 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jones Financial Cos Lllp reported 0.04% stake. National Pension Serv holds 4.74 million shares or 3.46% of its portfolio.