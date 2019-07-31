Yy (YY) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Upped Holding; Saba Capital Management LP Boosted Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake by $10.13 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 183,274 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 25,514 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares to 332,800 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,996 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 589,643 shares to 224,568 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 27,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,489 shares, and cut its stake in Seadrill Ltd.