Yy (YY) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Stake; Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Stock Value Rose While Crow Point Partners Decreased Its Holding by $364,738

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 4,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 354,147 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.75 million, down from 358,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 613,731 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.04% or $8.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 1.75 million shares traded or 99.23% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love CyberArk (CYBR) – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CYBR Put And Call Options For August 30th – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk: Can It Go Yet Another Gear? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 141.44 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Singapore Q2 GDP y/y growth slowest in decade, badly misses forecasts – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Legg Mason’s (LM) CEO Pay Package for FY19 Jumps 2.9% Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PRECIOUS-Gold gains on U.S.-China trade jitters, rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is YY a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.