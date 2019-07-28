Yy (YY) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Increased Stake by $1.37 Million as Valuation Declined; Valley National Advisers Has Upped Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $527,345; Valuation Declined

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 16,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,201 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, up from 178,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.44M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 5,434 shares to 9,273 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.