Yy (YY) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lowered Its Holding; Partners Group Holding Ag Increases Position in Apollo Global Management (APO)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 5,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,878 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 357,030 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 424,687 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vietnam Q2 GDP growth at 6.71% y/y vs 6.82% expansion in Q1 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY: Becoming A Social Media Giant – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K YY Inc. For: Jun 20 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vietnam says H1 FDI inflows rise 8% y/y to $9.1 bln – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 94,729 shares to 490,371 shares, valued at $40.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 355,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16M for 10.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management Elevates Anthony Civale and Martin Kelly to Co-Chief Operating Officers; Kelly to remain as Firm’s CFO – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Global Management to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo seeks to raise $9B for seven new funds: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management (APO) Announce Successful Tender Offer for Smart & Final Stores (SFS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Es (NYSE:SBS) by 49,200 shares to 44,400 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 24,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,118 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc.