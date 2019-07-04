Yy (YY) Holder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Cut Holding by $13.02 Million as Stock Price Declined; Meritage Portfolio Management Holds Holding in Biogen (BIIB)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,784 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 16,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 838,023 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commercial Metals (CMC) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: China Distance Education, Baidu, YY, Ctrip.com and Alibaba – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qatar Q1 GDP growth at 0.9% y/y – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YY Inc. Prices Offering of US$850 Million Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ambarella (AMBA) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Mark, Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen completes Nightstar buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Becomes Oversold (BIIB) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community And Inv reported 1,426 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 900 shares. Bender Robert And Associate holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 9,342 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company, New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Private Tru Company Na accumulated 1,584 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jnba holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,305 shares. Company Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,014 shares. Fosun Intl Limited reported 2,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has 0.29% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amer Management has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Continental Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 3,177 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Personal Cap Advsr stated it has 1,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings.