Yy (YY) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $58.65 Million as Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.69 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 806,023 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 9,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 226,126 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.29M, down from 235,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 19.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 5.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 256,112 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acr Alpine Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 5.99% or 846,055 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 19,771 shares. Twin Mgmt owns 448,607 shares. 278,640 are owned by Stock Yards Bancshares Tru. Firsthand has 5.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,000 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 462,407 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Meritage Group LP reported 2.57M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 28,000 shares. Schroder Grp accumulated 6.59M shares or 0.95% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 29,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brave Asset holds 41,044 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 1.17% or 17,832 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,945 shares to 155,474 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capgemini by 114,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

