YY Inc. (YY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 71 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights YY Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has YY Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

YY Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

YY Inc.’s upside potential is 24.47% at a $78.7 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.8% of YY Inc. shares and 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares. YY Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92%

For the past year YY Inc. has weaker performance than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

YY Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.