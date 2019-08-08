YY Inc. (YY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 73 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80 Facebook Inc. 179 8.78 N/A 5.90 32.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of YY Inc. and Facebook Inc. Facebook Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than YY Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. YY Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Facebook Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

YY Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Facebook Inc. has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown YY Inc. and Facebook Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Facebook Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

The upside potential is 54.47% for YY Inc. with consensus price target of $83.37. Competitively the consensus price target of Facebook Inc. is $208.6, which is potential 12.67% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, YY Inc. is looking more favorable than Facebook Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.8% of YY Inc. shares and 76% of Facebook Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.04% of YY Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23% Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17%

For the past year YY Inc. was less bullish than Facebook Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Facebook Inc. beats YY Inc.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.